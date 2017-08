Aug 7 (Reuters) - Franks International Nv

* Frank's International N.V. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $118 million versus I/B/E/S view $113.2 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Franks International - "for remainder of 2017, we expect to see continued positive trends in our international, U.S. onshore and Blackhawk businesses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: