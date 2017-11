Nov 10 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Ltd:

* FY profit for the year S$1.03 bln versus S$766.1 million

* FY‍ revenue S$4.03 billion , up 17.1%​

‍Proposes 6.2 singapore cents final dividend to be paid on 14 February 2018​‍​