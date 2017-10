Aug 14 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Limited:

* Pdf 1: Frasers Centrepoint Limited (Frasers Property Australia In Consortium To Develop Housing Project In Macquarie Park, Sydney)

* Aspire Consortium has been appointed by NSW government to redevelop & transform its 8.2 hectare Ivanhoe Estate in Macquarie Park

* Project is estimated to have an end value of approximately $2.2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: