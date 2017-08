July 24 (Reuters) - Frasers Centrepoint Trust

* Gross revenue for 3q17 was s$43.6 million, down 3.3% year-on-year

* Net property income for 3q17 was s$30.8 million, which is 1.3% lower year-on-year

* Distribution per unit of 3.0 cents for period from 1 april to 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)