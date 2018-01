Jan 22 (Reuters) - Frasers Commercial Trust:

* QTRLY DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT 2.40¢ VERSUS 2.51¢

* QTRLY ‍GROSS REVENUE S$35.3 MILLION VERSUS S$39.7 MILLION ​

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE FARNBOROUGH BUSINESS PARK ACQUISITION BY END-JANUARY