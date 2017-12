Dec 14 (Reuters) - Frasers Commercial Trust:

* ‍FCOT & FRASERS PROPERTY INTERNATIONAL​ PTE TO PURCHASE 50.0% OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARES OF HEREF FARNBOROUGH LTD FOR S$314.8 MILLION

* EXPECTS PURCHASE TO BE ACCRETIVE BASED ON PRO FORMA HISTORICAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO FCOT'S DPU FOR FY ENDED SEPT. 30, 2017