Jan 24 (Reuters) - Frasers Hospitality Trust:

* QTRLY ‍GROSS REVENUE​ S$41.5 MILLION VERSUS S$39.6 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍DISTRIBUTION PER STAPLED SECURITY WAS 1.3107 CENTS, DOWN 1.1%‍​

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$31.4 MILLION VERSUS S$30.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO