BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 8:29 PM / in 10 hours

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* Freddie Mac announces reentry into Low-Income Housing Tax Credit market

* Says ‍federal housing finance agency has authorized Freddie Mac to invest in lihtc equity up to an annual cap of $500 million​

* Says ‍expects to close its first investment in low-income housing tax credit market​ in January, 2018

* Says Freddie Mac intends to partner with LIHTC syndicators, through which it will invest into low-income housing tax credit market​

* Says LIHTC investment initiative developed as part of freddie mac’s duty to serve (DTS) plan; DTS plan goes into effect in January, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
