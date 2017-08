BRIEF-Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for June 2017

July 25 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac issues monthly volume summary for June 2017

* Freddie Mac - Single-family seriously delinquent rate decreased to 0.85% in june from 0.87% in May

* Freddie Mac - Multifamily delinquency rate remained flat at 0.01% in June

* Freddie Mac - Freddie Mac mortgage-related securities and other mortgage-related guarantees increased at an annualized rate of 3.4% in June

* Freddie Mac - Total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 4.5% in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: