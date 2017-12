Dec 19 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp :

* FREDDIE MAC PRICES $1.2 BILLION MULTIFAMILY K-DEAL, K-729

* FREDDIE MAC - EXPECTS TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BILLION IN K-729 CERTIFICATES, WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 22, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: