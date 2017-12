Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* FREDDIE MAC PRICES $1.9 BILLION SECURITIZATION OF RE-PERFORMING MODIFIED LOANS

* FREDDIE MAC - ISSUANCE IS EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON DECEMBER 13, 2017

* FREDDIE MAC - FREDDIE MAC SEASONED CREDIT RISK TRANSFER TRUST, SERIES 2017-4 IS EXPECTED TO ISSUE ABOUT $1.7 BILLION IN GUARANTEED SENIOR CERTIFICATES