Feb 9 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* FREDDIE MAC PRICES $710 MILLION MULTIFAMILY K-DEAL, K-HG1, BACKED BY PROPERTIES CONTROLLED BY HARBOR GROUP INTERNATIONAL LLC

* FREDDIE MAC - K-HG1 IS EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT FEBRUARY 16, 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: