Oct 5 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:

* Freddie Mac prices third SCRT deal of 2017

* Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2017-3 expected to issue about $1.4 billion in guaranteed senior certificates ​

* ‍Freddie Mac Seasoned Credit Risk Transfer Trust, Series 2017-3 to issue about $290 million in unguaranteed mezzanine, subordinate certificates​

* ‍Issuance is expected to settle on October 11, 2017​