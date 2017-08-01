FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freddie Mac reports Q2 net income of $1.7 bln and comprehensive income of $2 bln
August 1, 2017 / 3:11 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Freddie Mac reports Q2 net income of $1.7 bln and comprehensive income of $2 bln

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie Mac reports net income of $1.7 billion and comprehensive income of $2.0 billion for second quarter 2017

* Freddie Mac - total guarantee portfolio increased to $1,958 billion at June 30, 2017; up 6 percent from a year ago.

* Freddie Mac qtrly gaap net interest income of $3.4 billion and adjusted net interest income of $1.2 billion, both relatively stable versus prior year‍​

* Freddie Mac - Q2 serious delinquency rate of 0.85 percent, down 23 basis points from a year ago

* Freddie Mac - based on net worth amount as of June 30, capital reserve amount in 2017, dividend requirement to treasury in Sept will be $2.0 billion

* Freddie Mac - total mortgage-related investments portfolio declined to $284 billion at june 30, 2017; down 12 percent from a year ago Source text: (bit.ly/2w2j6uu) Further company coverage:

