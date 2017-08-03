BRIEF-Freddie mac to initiate new single security-related investor disclosures

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie mac to initiate new single security-related investor disclosures

* Will implement new or revised disclosures for single-family fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities

* Beginning Aug. 28, co will release updated disclosures providing standardized loan-level and pool-level data for all of mortgage pcs

* Disclosures are a step toward launch of Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security (UMBS), which is expected to occur in Q2 of 2019