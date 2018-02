Feb 1 (Reuters) - Fred’s Inc:

* FRED’S, INC. APPOINTS JOSEPH ANTO CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* FRED‘S INC - ‍ ANTO SUCCEEDS JASON JENNE, WHO IS LEAVING COMPANY​

* FRED‘S INC - JENNE WILL REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY UNTIL FEBRUARY 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: