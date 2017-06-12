FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Fred's Inc entered into second amended and restated commitment letter with Bank Of America, regions bank, others
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 12, 2017 / 11:14 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Fred's Inc entered into second amended and restated commitment letter with Bank Of America, regions bank, others

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc

* Fred's Inc - on june 9, co entered into a second amended and restated commitment letter with bank of america, regions bank, others - sec filing

* Second amended and restated commitment letter replaced and superseded amended and restated abl commitment letter

* Fred's - second amended and restated abl commitment letter increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $450 million, from $1.2 billion to $1.65 billion

* Second amended and restated abl commitment letter extends initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017

* Fred's inc - on june 9, co entered into an amended and restated commitment letter with tpg specialty lending, birch grove capital lp, others

* Fred's-Amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others increases committed financing contemplated thereunder by $100 million, from $450 million to $550 million

* Fred's - amendment to letter with tpg, birch grove, others extends initial outside commitment date to july 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.