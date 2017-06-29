FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Fred's to get $25 mln for expenses related to terminated Walgreens-Rite Aid merger
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
June 29, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fred's to get $25 mln for expenses related to terminated Walgreens-Rite Aid merger

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Fred's Inc:

* Fred's Pharmacy comments on termination of Walgreens-Rite Aid merger and related agreement with Fred’s

* Fred's Inc - termination of asset purchase agreement with Walgreens and Rite Aid has no impact on Fred's Pharmacy's transformation

* Fred's Inc - will receive $25 million as reimbursement for expenses associated with terminated transaction

* Says "‍this is a disappointing outcome"​

* Fred's Inc - following termination of the merger, Fred's Pharmacy asset purchase agreement with Walgreens and Rite Aid has also been terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.