Feb 21 (Reuters) - Freedom Insurance Group Ltd:

* HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 10.2 PERCENT TO $28.3 MILLION

* HY PROFIT FOR HALF-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF FREEDOM INSURANCE GROUP LTD UP 25.9 PERCENT TO $7.8 MILLION