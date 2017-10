Sept 19 (Reuters) - Freedom Oil and Gas Ltd

* Freedom secures up to $20.0 mln in financing

* Freedom Oil and Gas - ‍funds to be used to finance ongoing development of Freedom’s Eagle Ford acreage, including drilling, completion, among others

* Freedom Oil and Gas Ltd - ‍closed on $10.0 mln of financing with Ramas Capital Management, with ability to expand to $20.0 mln within five months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: