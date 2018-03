March 8 (Reuters) - Freehold Royalties Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS, INCREASES DIVIDEND AND UNVEILS 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.27

* BOARD HAS APPROVED 5 PCT INCREASE TO ITS MONTHLY DIVIDEND TO $0.0525 PER SHARE OR $0.63 PER SHARE ANNUALIZED

* ‍FREEHOLD’S Q4 PRODUCTION AVERAGED 12,032 BOE/D, DOWN 4 PCT VERSUS SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍ASSUMING A PRODUCTION RANGE OF 11,750 BOE/D TO 12,250 BOE/D FOR 2018​