Oct 27 (Reuters) - Freeman Fintech Corporation Ltd :

* ‍Expected to record a net profit of approximately HK$187 million for HY​

* Expected result due to net unrealised loss of investments of about HK$10 million

* To record HY net profit of HK$187 million compared with net profit of about HK$246 million last year​