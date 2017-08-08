BRIEF-Freenet says Q2 EPS fell to 0.41 eur from 0.43 eur

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Freenet AG

* H1 EBITDA rose 8.1 percent to 209.3 million eur

* H1 revenue 1.677 billion eur versus 1.557 billion eur year ago

* Group revenue rises to 839.2 million euros in Q2 (previous year: 807.7 million euros)

* Customer ownership increases by about 2 percent to 9.59 million (previous year: 9.42 million)

* Gross profit increases by around 6 percent to 231.6 million euros (previous year: 219.4 million euros)

* Group EBITDA of 108.4 million euros, up by around 4 percent on comparative quarter (previous year: 104.3 million euros)

* Segment tv and media has reached first milestone in terms of given targets with more than 550,000 paying customers

* Thus, segment tv and media contributed with 74.7 million euros (previous year: 67.6 million euros) to quarterly revenue

* With revenue of 756.9 million euros (previous year: 737.8 million euros) business segment mobile communications continued to dominate within group.

* At 231.6 million euros gross profit rose sharply compared to Q2 of 2016 (219.4 million euros)

* Gross profit margin increased by 0.4 percentage points to 27.6 percent.

* For first six months of 2017, freenet ag generated a group EBITDA of 209.3 million euros (previous year: 193.5 million euros), an increase of 8.1 percent.

* Depreciation and amortisation decreased by 0.8 million euros to 34.9 million euros (previous year: 35.7 million euros) in Q2 of 2017

* At 50.2 million euros, group result was 2.8 million euros less than in Q2 of 2016

* Earnings per share in reporting quarter is at 0.41 euros (previous year: 0.43 euros).

* In reporting quarter, free cash flow amounted to 124.7 million euros (previous year: 125.1 million euros)

* Freenet AG is forecasting a slight increase in group revenue with regard to development of group’s major performance indicators for financial year 2017 as well as perspectively for 2018, respectively compared to previous year.

* Furthermore, group EBITDA of around 410 million euros or slightly increasing is expected for current and subsequent year, as well as a free cash flow of around 310 million euros or slightly increasing in 2018.

* Finally, for financial years 2017 and 2018 executive board furthermore expects a slight increase of customer base in company's key customer ownership (postpaid and no-frills customer base) while stabilising postpaid arpus in range of 21.4 euros.