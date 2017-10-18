FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Freenet says replaced bridge financing with 710 mln eur bank loan
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 18, 2017 / 4:15 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Freenet says replaced bridge financing with 710 mln eur bank loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Freenet AG

* Says ‍long-term finance assurance for Freenet AG with significantly improved conditions for next five years​

* Says ‍has taken advantage of extremely favourable market conditions to conclude a bank loan due to mature in five years​

* Says ‍considerable improvement in duration, interest rate and contractual constraints for freenet ag compared with previous financing arrangements​

* Says ‍new financing arrangement increases flexibility for further growth and/or reallocation of assets​

* Says ‍has successfully replaced bridge finance which had been in place since march 2016 by way of a syndicated five-year bank loan with a total volume of 710 million euros​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

