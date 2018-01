Jan 2 (Reuters) - Freeport-Mcmoran Inc:

* FREEPORT INDONESIA HAS RECEIVED TEMPORARY MINING PERMIT EXTENSION UNTIL JUNE 30, 2018 - SPOKESMAN

* CURRENT MINING PERMIT DUE TO EXPIRE IN JANUARY 10, 2018

* COMPANY TO SUBMIT EXPORT RECOMMENDATION PROPOSAL TO ENERGY MINISTRY AFTER CURRENT RECOMMENDATION EXPIRES IN FEB 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini)