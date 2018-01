BRIEF-Freeport makes progress in Indonesia permit talks - CEO Adkerson

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Copper miner Freeport-McMoRan:

* SIGNED NEW 2-YEAR LABOR DEAL IN INDONESIA IN DECEMBER - CHIEF EXECUTIVE ADKERSON

* FREEPORT DEBT COULD FALL TO $5 BILLION BY END-2018 IF COPPER PRICES ARE MAINTAINED AND ALL CASH FLOW USED TO CUT DEBT - CEO ADKERSON

* FREEPORT LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO DEVELOP KISANFU COBALT DEPOSIT IN DRC, INCLUDING PARTNERSHIPS, JOINT VENTURES - CEO ADKERSON

* FREEPORT HAD SOME SECURITY ISSUES IN INDONESIA LAST COUPLE OF MONTHS, BUT “GREAT COOPERATION” FROM AUTHORITIES - CEO ADKERSON

* FREEPORT PUSHING FISCAL, LEGAL CERTAINTY THROUGH TO 2041 IN PERMIT TALKS WITH INDONESIA - CEO ADKERSON

* FREEPORT LOOKING AT PARTNERSHIP WITH PT AMMAN TO DEVELOP NEW SMELTER IN INDONESIA - CEO ADKERSON

* FREEPORT HELPING INDONESIA COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE ON JV PARTNER RIO TINTO‘S STAKE IN GRASBERG - CEO ADKERSON

* FREEPORT‘S GRASBERG UNDERGROUND OUTPUT WILL RAMP UP TO ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 1 BILLION LBS OF COPPER, 1 MILLION OUNCES OF GOLD - CEO ADKERSON

* FREEPORT SEES INTERIM DROP IN GRASBERG PRODUCTION IN 2019 DURING TRANSITION TO UNDERGROUND MINING - CEO ADKERSON

* FREEPORT SAYS INDONESIAN GOVERNMENT PURCHASE OF RIO TINTO JV STAKE THE “MOST LIKELY OUTCOME” - CEO ADKERSON

* FREEPORT CEO ADKERSON EXPECTS BOARD WILL BE PREDISPOSED TO RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, VIA DIVIDENDS, WHEN POSSIBLE

* FREEPORT, INDONESIA AGREED ON STANDARDS TO SET FAIR MARKET VALUE FOR DIVESTMENT STAKE, DOLLAR VALUE NOT YET NEGOTIATED - CEO ADKERSON