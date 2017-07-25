FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 days ago
BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan reports Q2 adj. EPS $0.17; copper sales of 942 mln pounds
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India still in bubble territory
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 25, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan reports Q2 adj. EPS $0.17; copper sales of 942 mln pounds

3 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan

* Freeport-McMoRan reports second-quarter and six-month 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - second-quarter 2017 copper sales of 942 million pounds were lower than april 2017 estimate of 975 million pounds

* Freeport-McMoRan inc Q2 average realized price was $2.65​ per pound for copper versus $2.18 per pound

* freeport-McMoRan-‍consolidated sales for year 2017 expected to approximate 3.7 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 million ounces of gold, 93 million pounds of molybdenum​

* Freeport-McMoRan inc qtrly average realized price was $‍1,243​ per ounce for gold versus $1,292 per ounce

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - second-quarter 2017 gold sales of 432 thousand ounces were slightly lower than april 2017 estimate of 440 thousand ounces

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - second-quarter 2017 molybdenum sales of 25 million pounds were slightly higher than april 2017 estimate of 24 million pounds

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - qtrly revenue $3,711 million versus $3,334 million

* Freeport-McMoRan inc sees ‍consolidated sales of 940 million pounds of copper, 375 thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum for q3 2017​

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - capital expenditures totaled $362 million for second-quarter 2017 and $706 million for first six months of 2017

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - capital expenditures for year 2017 are expected to approximate $1.6 billion

* Freeport-McMoRan - "‍encouraged" by recent progress in negotiations with indonesian government to resolve issues involving contractual rights​

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - ‍pt-fi is currently mining final phase of grasberg open pit​

* Freeport-McMoRan says q2 copper sales were lower than april 2017 estimate, reflecting impact of worker absenteeism on mining & milling rates in indonesia

* Freeport- ‍pt-fi expects to mine high-grade ore over next several quarters prior to transitioning to grasberg block cave underground mine in early 2019​

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - as a result of regulatory uncertainty, pt-fi has slowed investments in its underground development projects in 2017

* Freeport-McMoRan - assuming agreement reached with pt-fi's investment plans, estimated annual capital spending on projects average $1 billion/ year over next 5 years

* Freeport-McMoRan - if pt-fi is unable to reach agreement with indonesian government fcx intends to reduce/defer investments in underground development projects

* Freeport-McMoRan - if pt-fi is unable to reach agreement with Indonesian government on long-term mining rights, fcx intends to pursue arbitration under cow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.