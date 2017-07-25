BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan reports Q2 adj. EPS $0.17; copper sales of 942 mln pounds

July 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan

* Freeport-McMoRan reports second-quarter and six-month 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.18

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - second-quarter 2017 copper sales of 942 million pounds were lower than april 2017 estimate of 975 million pounds

* Freeport-McMoRan inc Q2 average realized price was $2.65​ per pound for copper versus $2.18 per pound

* freeport-McMoRan-‍consolidated sales for year 2017 expected to approximate 3.7 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 million ounces of gold, 93 million pounds of molybdenum​

* Freeport-McMoRan inc qtrly average realized price was $‍1,243​ per ounce for gold versus $1,292 per ounce

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - second-quarter 2017 gold sales of 432 thousand ounces were slightly lower than april 2017 estimate of 440 thousand ounces

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - second-quarter 2017 molybdenum sales of 25 million pounds were slightly higher than april 2017 estimate of 24 million pounds

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - qtrly revenue $3,711 million versus $3,334 million

* Freeport-McMoRan inc sees ‍consolidated sales of 940 million pounds of copper, 375 thousand ounces of gold and 22 million pounds of molybdenum for q3 2017​

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - capital expenditures totaled $362 million for second-quarter 2017 and $706 million for first six months of 2017

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - capital expenditures for year 2017 are expected to approximate $1.6 billion

* Freeport-McMoRan - "‍encouraged" by recent progress in negotiations with indonesian government to resolve issues involving contractual rights​

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - ‍pt-fi is currently mining final phase of grasberg open pit​

* Freeport-McMoRan says q2 copper sales were lower than april 2017 estimate, reflecting impact of worker absenteeism on mining & milling rates in indonesia

* Freeport- ‍pt-fi expects to mine high-grade ore over next several quarters prior to transitioning to grasberg block cave underground mine in early 2019​

* Freeport-McMoRan inc - as a result of regulatory uncertainty, pt-fi has slowed investments in its underground development projects in 2017

* Freeport-McMoRan - assuming agreement reached with pt-fi's investment plans, estimated annual capital spending on projects average $1 billion/ year over next 5 years

* Freeport-McMoRan - if pt-fi is unable to reach agreement with indonesian government fcx intends to reduce/defer investments in underground development projects

* Freeport-McMoRan - if pt-fi is unable to reach agreement with Indonesian government on long-term mining rights, fcx intends to pursue arbitration under cow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: