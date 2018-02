Feb 27 (Reuters) - Freightcar America Inc:

* FREIGHTCAR AMERICA - ON FEB 26, UNIT ENTERED INTO AN ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH NAVISTAR, ITS UNITS

* FREIGHTCAR AMERICA - PURCHASE PRICE PAYABLE BY UNIT FOR DEAL IS $17.3 MILLION IN CASH, PLUS VALUE OF ACQUIRED INVENTORY AT CLOSING Source text: [bit.ly/2CKUYii] Further company coverage: