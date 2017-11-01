FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-FreightCar America reports Q3 loss per share of $0.94 including items
Sections
Featured
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
Editor's Picks
Rohingya flee under cover of darkness
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 10:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-FreightCar America reports Q3 loss per share of $0.94 including items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Freightcar America Inc:

* FreightCar America reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.94 including items

* Q3 revenue $72 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors approved suspension of company’s quarterly dividend to its shareholders​

* Suspension of quarterly dividend is expected to result in additional liquidity of approximately $1.1 million per quarter​

* New orders for 920 railcars received during quarter​

* Full year 2017 delivery range increased 300 units to between 4,600 and 4,800 railcars​

* Diversified backlog totaling 3,317 railcars at September 30, 2017, valued at approximately $291 million​

* Delivered 829 railcars in Q3 of 2017 compared to 1,214 railcars delivered in Q3 of 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.