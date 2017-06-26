FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-French bank Natixis to buy majority of Belgian payment solutions group Dalenys
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-French bank Natixis to buy majority of Belgian payment solutions group Dalenys

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Natixis/Dalenys:

* Natixis announces the signature of an agreement to acquire 50.04% of the capital of Dalenys at a price of 9 euros/share

* Acquisition will be financed out of Natixis' own funds

* Estimated impact for 100% of the acquisition on Natixis Core Tier One capital ratio at end-March 2017 is around -10 bps.

* This announcement confirms Natixis' strategic ambition to become one of the European leaders in the payments industry, particularly for merchant services.

* The acquisition of Dalenys strengthens Natixis' range of payment solutions for E-retailers on a fast-growing market with transaction volume in Europe in excess of 500 billion euros, adds Natixis in a statement

* Dalenys offers Payment Marketing solutions that aim to increase revenues for online and point-of-sale merchants

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.