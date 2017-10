Sept 18 (Reuters) - SMCP/Shandong Ruyi Woolen Garment Group Co Ltd:

* Daniel Lalonde, head of French fashion group SMCP, told reporters at a news conference that SMCP was envisaging a stock market listing by the end of 2017

* Shandong Ruyi to keep majority stake in SMCP

* SMCP earlier filed formal documentation with AMF over IPO (Reporting by Pascale Denis)