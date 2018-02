Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fresenius Se & Co Kgaa CEO at news conference:

* SAYS PROBE AT AKORN SHOULD TAKE SEVERAL WEEKS

* SAYS ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL OF AKORN DEAL COULD COME BEFORE PROBE IS COMPLETED

* SAYS IF AKORN DEAL FAILS WOULD NOT NECESSARILY SEEK NEW DEAL TO STRENGTHEN U.S. PRESENCE