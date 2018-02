BRIEF-Fresenius Medical sets aside EUR200 mln for U.S. settlement talks

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care AG:

* SAYS ‍ESTABLISHES PROVISION OF EUR 200 MILLION REGARDING ONGOING FCPA SETTLEMENT NEGOTIATIONS​

* SAYS ‍PROVISION TAKES INTO ACCOUNT RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN ONGOING SETTLEMENT NEGOTIATIONS WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE AND U.S. SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION​

* SAYS ‍CHARGE ENCOMPASSES GOVERNMENT AGENCIES’ CLAIMS FOR PROFIT DISGORGEMENT, AS WELL AS ACCRUALS FOR FINES AND/OR PENALTIES, CERTAIN LEGAL AND OTHER CONSULTANCY EXPENSES AND OTHER RELATED​

* SAYS ‍SETTLEMENT NEGOTIATIONS ARE CONTINUING AND HAVE NOT YET ACHIEVED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE; FAILURE TO REACH AGREEMENT REMAINS POSSIBLE​