Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q4 SALES $953.7 MILLION VERSUS $954.6 MILLION

* COMPARABLE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE A LOSS OF $0.08