Sept 18 (Reuters) - Fresh Express Delivery Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Fresh express delivery holdings group -‍agreed to place up to 271.7 million placing shares through placing agent at price of HK$0.25 per placing share​

* Maximum net proceeds from placing will be about HK$66.70 million

* Maximum gross proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$67.92 million