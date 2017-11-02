FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Freshii announces qtrly total revenue $4.5 million
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 2, 2017 / 12:05 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Freshii announces qtrly total revenue $4.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc

* Freshii Inc. announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Freshii Inc - ‍Same-store sales growth for 13 week period ended September 24, 2017 was 5.1%​

* Freshii Inc - ‍Company raised same-store sales growth outlook to “approximately 5%” for fiscal 2017​

* Freshii Inc - Sees ‍system-wide sales growing to between $275 million and $285 million by end of fiscal 2019​

* Freshii Inc - ‍Starting with Q1 of 2018, company will no longer add locations opened on an enhanced openings basis to its store opening count​

* Freshii Inc - ‍Still expect to achieve between 90 and 95 net new openings in fiscal 2017​

* Freshii Inc - Qtrly total revenue $4.5 million versus $4.2 million ‍​

* Freshii Inc qtrly ‍net loss $988,000 versus income of $601​,000 last year

* Q3 revenue view $4.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Freshii Inc qtrly ‍adjusted net income $327,000 versus $893​,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.