BRIEF-Freshii Inc posts Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Freshii Inc

* Announces second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Qtrly total revenue $4.65 million versus $4.72 million

* Sees fy 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%

* Same-store sales growth for 13 week period ended june 25, was 4.2%, compared to 7.0% for 13 week period ended june 26, 2016​

* Qtrly net loss $0.01 per share

* Qtrly pro forma adjusted net income ‍$0.05 per diluted share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)