Nov 7 (Reuters) - Fronsac REIT:

* Fronsac announces a corporate change and a resignation on its board of trustees

* Fronsac REIT - ‍board of trustees has appointed Kevin Henley as chief financial officer of trust effective immediately​

* Fronsac REIT - Kevin ‍henley will succeed Jacques Beaudry​