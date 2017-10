Sept 15 (Reuters) - Fronsac Reit

* Fronsac REIT - increase to its annual distribution from 1.80¢ per unit to 2.016¢ per unit, an increase of 12%

* Fronsac REIT - as of January 2018, Fronsac's distributions will be made on a monthly basis rather than quarterly