BRIEF-Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd
October 16, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Frontera Energy Corp

* Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

* Frontera Energy Corp - ‍consideration for acquisition will be $225 million in cash​

* Frontera Energy Corp - ‍signed an agreement to acquire outstanding 36.36 percent ownership of Pacific Midstream Limited​

* Frontera Energy Corp - ‍enters agreement with International Finance Corporation and funds related to International Finance Corporation​

* Frontera energy corp - ‍following acquisition, Frontera will own 100 percent of PML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

