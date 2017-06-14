FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
June 14, 2017 / 11:15 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Granite Real Estate Investment Trust :

* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors

* Frontfour Capital Group -co and Sandpiper Group announce that Granite will be nominating its three nominees, Al Mawani, Peter Aghar and Samir Manji to board

* Frontfour Capital Group-Granite's current board members G. Wesley Voorheis, Peter Dey and Brydon Cruise will not be standing for re-election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

