BRIEF-FrontFour Capital Nominated Four Director Candidates For Election To ILG Board​‍

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ilg Inc:

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP SAYS TOGETHER WITH AFFILIATES, NOMINATED FOUR DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO ILG INC BOARD​‍

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP SAYS ISSUED A LETTER TO ILG INC STOCKHOLDERS​

* ‍FRONTFOUR CAPITAL SAYS URGE ILG INC‘S BOARD TO ENGAGE IN “GOOD FAITH DISCUSSIONS” WITH MARRIOTT VACATIONS REGARDING POSSIBLE BUSINESS COMBINATION​

* FRONTFOUR CAPITAL - CONTINUE TO BELIEVE BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH MARRIOTT VACATIONS WILL "MAXIMIZE VALUE" FOR ILG STOCKHOLDERS