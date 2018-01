BRIEF-Frontier Communications Launches Amendments To Credit Agreements With JPMorgan Chase‍​

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp:

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP - ON JAN 17, CO LAUNCHED AMENDMENTS TO CREDIT AGREEMENTS WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A., AND COBANK ACB‍​

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS-AMENDMENT TO REPLACE LEVERAGE RATIO MAINTENANCE TEST IN CREDIT AGREEMENTS WITH FIRST LIEN NET LEVERAGE RATIO MAINTENANCE TEST

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS CORP - SEEKING TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, $1.5 BILLION TERM LOAN A AND $1.5 BILLION TERM LOAN B ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2FMhYjJ) Further company coverage: