Feb 27 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp:

* FRONTIER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $2.22 BILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $13.91

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1.0 BILLION TO $1.15 BILLION ​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS SUSPENDS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND ON COMPANY‘S COMMON STOCK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: