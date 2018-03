BRIEF-Frontier Smart Expects To See Modest Growth In Revenues And Ebitda​ In 2018

March 8 (Reuters) - Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd :

* ‍FY EBITDA 1 UP 171% TO £1.9 MILLION (FY 2016: £0.7 MILLION)​

* FY ‍REVENUES UP 28% TO £41.0 MILLION (FY 2016: £32.1 MILLION)​

* ‍FY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENDITURE STABLE AT £6.5 MILLION (FY 2016: £6.6 MILLION)​

* ‍IN FY 2018, BOARD EXPECTS TO SEE MODEST GROWTH IN REVENUES AND EBITDA​

* ‍MEDIUM TERM PROSPECTS WILL BE BOOSTED BY SWITZERLAND STARTING TO SWITCH-OFF ITS FM SIGNALS IN 2020/21.​

* ‍”STANDING DOWN FROM FRONTIER BOARD AT UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND WILL NOT BE SEEKING RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR”​

* ‍"STANDING DOWN FROM FRONTIER BOARD AT UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND WILL NOT BE SEEKING RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR"​

* ‍"CHRIS BATTERHAM WILL NOT BE SEEKING RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING"​