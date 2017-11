Nov 1 (Reuters) - Frp Holdings Inc:

* FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announces results for the third quarter of 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $2.52

* Q3 revenue rose 23.3 percent to $12.05 million

* FRP Holdings-‍due to pending tax reform proposals now in congress, co have decided to defer REIT election decision until 2018​