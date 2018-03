March 7 (Reuters) - FRP Holdings Inc:

* FRP HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: FRPH) ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 30.9 PERCENT TO $12.46 MILLION

* ‍SAYS LOOKING FORWARD TO 2018, THERE IS STILL “ATYPICALLY” HIGH NUMBER OF EXPIRING LEASES TO OVERCOME IN ASSET MANAGEMENT​

* SAYS Q4 NET INCOME HAS $12 MILLION DUE TO REDUCTION IN PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES FROM REVALUING CO’S NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES PER TAX ACT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: