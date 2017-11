Nov 29 (Reuters) - Fruta Fruta Inc

* Says it issued 304,400 shares at the price of 657 yen per share and raised 200 million yen via private placement

* Says it issued second series bonds with warrants and raised 100 million yen

* Payment date on Nov. 29

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/9wSnGh

