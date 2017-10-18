FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Frutarom to buy 60 pct of shares of The Mighty Co
#Regulatory News
October 18, 2017 / 11:49 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Frutarom to buy 60 pct of shares of The Mighty Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Frutarom Industries Ltd:

* Eighth acquisition for Frutarom in 2017

* Frutarom - agreement for purchase of 60% of shares of The Mighty Co Ltd for about $12 million (ex. debt) and at valuation of about $ 20 million (ex. debt)​

* Frutarom Industries Ltd - ‍ in framework of transaction Frutarom will initially acquire 49% of Mighty ​

* Frutarom Industries Ltd - ‍acquisition will be financed by independent means and through bank debt​

* Frutarom Industries - ‍ subject to conditions precedent and regulatory approvals in Thailand, Frutarom will raise its holdings in Mighty to 60% ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
