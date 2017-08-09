BRIEF-FS Investment qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06/share

Aug 9 (Reuters) - FS Investment Corp:

* Qtrly total net realized loss of $0.06 per share

* FSIC reports second quarter 2017 financial results and declares regular distribution for third quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FS Investment Corp qtrly ‍net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.23 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016​

* FS Investment Corp qtrly ‍adjusted net investment income of $0.19 per share, compared to $0.24 per share for quarter ended June 30, 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: